Limbs in the Loch murderer loses court bid for computer in his prison cell

A notorious killer has lost his latest court bid to get his own laptop as he pursues legal actions while in jail.

William Beggs raised proceedings to challenge a decision by a deputy governor at Edinburgh's Saughton prison to refuse an application by him to have access to a personal computer in August last year.

Beggs, dubbed the Limbs in the Loch killer after dumping parts of his dismembered victim in Loch Lomond, brought a judicial review against Scottish Ministers at the Court of Session in Edinburgh seeking to have the ruling set aside.

But following a brief hearing today a judge decided that the case was going no further.

Lord Ericht said: "As none of the grounds advanced by the petitioner has a real prospect of success, I refuse permission to proceed."

The judge said that what Beggs was seeking is that he wished to have his own laptop purchased by him.

Lord Ericht said the case came before him at an initial stage to decide whether permission should be given to allow it to proceed further.

In the action Beggs claimed that the decision not to permit him to purchase a laptop was "irrational".

He said there was a failure to take into account the volume of correspondence of a confidential or privileged nature which he has.

He said it was well known that he was not merely writing occasional correspondence but has been and continued to manage of number of litigations and other non-judicial processes in which he is involved.

Beggs, 55, was jailed for life in 2001 and ordered to serve at least 20 years behind bars after he was convicted of the murder of teenage Tesco worker Barry Wallace.

Beggs attacked the 18-year-old at his flat in Doon Place, Kilmarnock, in Ayrshire, in December 1999. A police underwater unit on a training exercise at Loch Lomond discovered Barry's lower limbs in the water.

Barry's head was found by a dog-walker inside a plastic bag washed ashore on the seafront at Barassie Beach in Troon, Ayrshire. Beggs kept it for two days before throwing it overboard from a ferry as he fled to his native Northern Ireland. He went on to the run and was eventually extradited from the Netherlands to face justice.

Since he was jailed he unsuccessfully fought a lengthy appeal and has raised a variety of legal actions.

The monster was jailed for a near-identical killing in England years earlier but was subsequently cleared on appeal after a dispute over the handing of the case by prosecutors.