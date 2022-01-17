Valuable jewellery and wallets were stolen from a flat in Avontoun Park, Linlithgow (Photo: Google Maps).

Police were contacted around 11am on Monday after the occupants of a flat in Avontoun Park, Linlithgow, returned home to find their flat had been broken into and several items stolen.

It is understood that the break-in and theft occurred between the hours of 9am and 11am on the same day.

A number of personal items were taken. Two wallets and valuable pieces of jewellery – including two diamond rings and a ruby ring – were stolen.

The items equate to around a four-figure sum of money.

Officers are checking the area for any relevant CCTV images which might assist them in their enquiries into this crime. They are also carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “Many of the stolen items of jewellery have great sentimental value to the owners and they are devastated at them being taken. I would ask anyone who has any information on this crime to contact us. If anyone has any private CCTV or ring footage, please check it as it could hold vital information and could lead us to identifying the suspects.

“I would also urge people to be aware of anyone selling items of jewellery, it could be stolen. If you have any information, please get in touch with us. Your information could contribute to the items being returned to their rightful owners.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1017 of 17 January or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

