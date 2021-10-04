Linlithgow incident: Man and teenage boy arrested and charged after alleged break-in at Linlithgow home
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested and charged in connection with a house break-in and theft in Linlithgow.
A property in Avalon Gardens, Linlithgow, was reportedly broken into at around 3.20am on Sunday, October 3.
Two men, aged 17 and 27, have now been arrested and charged in connection with the crimes.
Police are keen to hear from anyone with information on the incident as they are still trying to trace a white Mini One car following the incident.
Read More
Detective Inspector Brian Manchester from Livingston CID said: “An orange BMW M4 has been recovered as part of our investigation, however, a white Mini One is still to be traced.
“Enquiries are currently ongoing and I would ask that anyone with any information surrounding this incident get in contact with police.
“Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 1024 of October 3.”
The men are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, Monday, October 4.