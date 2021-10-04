Linlithgow: Man and teenage boy arrested and charged after breaking into Linlithgow home
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested and charged in connection with a house break-in and theft in Linlithgow.
The incident saw a property in Avalon Gardens, Linlithgow, broken into at around 3.20am on Sunday, October 3.
Two men, aged 17 and 27, have now been arrested and charged in connection with the crimes.
Police are keen to hear from anyone with information on the incident as they are still trying to trace a white Mini One in relation.
Read More
Detective Inspector Brian Manchester, of Livingston CID, said: “An orange BMW M4 has been recovered as part of our investigation, however, a white Mini One is still to be traced.
“Enquiries are currently ongoing and I would ask that anyone with any information surrounding this incident get in contact with police.
“Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 1024 of October 3.”
The men are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, Monday, October 4.