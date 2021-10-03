An investigation has been launched after the vehicles were stolen from outside a property in Linlithgow.

They were taken after a break-in at a house at Avalon Gardens in town around 3.20 am on Sunday.

One of the cars, a BMW M4, has since been recovered near Dysart in Fife but a white Mini One, registration SL15 0YA remains missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linlithgow: Two vehicles stolen outside a property after a break in at a house in West Lothian

Detective Constable Jamie Duthie of Lothian & Borders CID said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen either vehicle being driven at any time since they were reported stolen.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam or private CCTV footage which could help our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1024 of 3 October.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.