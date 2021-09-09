Livingston crash: Woman seriously injured in Lothians hit-and-run by car with L plates

A woman is in hospital after being struck by a car with L plates which failed to stop in Livingston

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:36 am

The incident happened on Deans Road at 11.50am on September 8, when a small car hit a 28-year-old woman and failed to stop at the scene.

Emergency crews were called and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick from the Livingston Road Policing Unit said: “The road runs near to an industrial estate and the car involved had learning plates attached to the vehicle. I am asking anyone who was in the area or has any information that could assist with our enquiries to come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask if there are any other motorists with possible dashcam footage that may help with our investigation to contact police.”

If you have any information you should contact 101 quoting incident number 1494 of Wednesday, September 8.

The incident occurred on Deans Road at 11.50am on September 8.

