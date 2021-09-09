The incident happened on Deans Road at 11.50am on September 8, when a small car hit a 28-year-old woman and failed to stop at the scene.

Emergency crews were called and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick from the Livingston Road Policing Unit said: “The road runs near to an industrial estate and the car involved had learning plates attached to the vehicle. I am asking anyone who was in the area or has any information that could assist with our enquiries to come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask if there are any other motorists with possible dashcam footage that may help with our investigation to contact police.”

If you have any information you should contact 101 quoting incident number 1494 of Wednesday, September 8.

A message from the Editor:

The incident occurred on Deans Road at 11.50am on September 8.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.