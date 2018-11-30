Livingston fines dodger pays up after luxury Jaguar clamped

A JAGUAR driver who repeatedly failed to pay fines for road traffic offences stumped-up after his luxury car was clamped outside his home.

The man owed £345 for two offences of driving without insurance and a police imposed fine and ignored repeated warning letters and an order to seize funds from his bank account.

But when fines enforcement officers at Livingston Justice of the Peace Court issued a vehicle seizure order and the man’s Jaguar XF 5.0 V8 Premium Luxury was clamped at his home, he paid the bill – and the £68 clamping fee.

A new electronic link between the Scottish Courts and the DVLA vehicle database makes it easier to track down drivers with unpaid fines.