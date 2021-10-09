Police in Livingston are appealing for information following an assault and robbery in the Almondvale area.

The incident happened around 10.15pm on Friday on the footpath outside Almondbank Library at The Mall.

Two men, both aged 31-years-old, were approached by two other unknown men who at knife point demanded the items in their pockets.

One of the men has also been assaulted, but was not injured and did not require medical attention.

The two suspects left in the direction of Craigshill Shopping Mall when a taxi arrived following the incident, having stolen a mobile phone and vape.

The first suspect is described as being white, around 6ft tall, of a large build, in his mid-twenties to thirties, bald and with a black beard. He spoke with a local accent and at the time of the incident wore a dark blue hooded top, dark jeans and a dark jacket.

The second suspect is described as also being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a skinny build, also in his mid-twenties to thirties with a noticeable bump on his nose. At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark rain jacket.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles of Livingston CID said: “This was a terrifying experience for the two men involved, who thankfully, were not injured.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen anything or who have any information to contact police as soon as possible.

“We are also keen to talk to anyone who may have been driving in the area and recording via a dashcam device.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3943 of 8 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

