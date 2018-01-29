Livingston man faces abuse and child sex offences

A MAN has gone on trial charged with a catalogue of domestic abuse, sex crime and drug offences.

Henry McMultan, from Livingston, has pled not guilty to a total of 36 charges involving three women, seven under-age girls and one primary school age boy.

The indictment against the 45-year-old contains seven historic allegations of lewd, libidinous and indecent conduct towards females under the age of 16 and three counts of intentionally directing sexual comments at girls.

He is also accused of six charges of rape, two of them involving a 13-year-old girl and the rest involving an adult female.

He has a lodged a special defence at the High Court in Livingston claiming sex with the adult was consensual.

McMultan, who is currently on bail, denies all the allegations and the trial is expected to last for 10 days.