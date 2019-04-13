Livingston street cordoned off after reports of police incident

AN incident in Livingston has sparked a major police response.

Officers rushed to the scene at Kenilworth Rise in the Almondvale area of Livingston this morning following reports of an incident.

The street has been cordoned off while police conduct investigations.

An eyewitness said they spotted the police dog unit arrive and that officers had been conducting searches on Kenilworth Rise and neighbouring streets.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More to follow as we get it...

