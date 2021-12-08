The accident happened at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, December 7, on the A71 Bankton Road, between the Lizzie Brice and Newpark roundabouts.

A white Ford Focus was travelling east when it collided with a blue Volvo lorry driving west.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 70-year-old man, and a 67-year-old female passenger were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment after the crash. Their current conditions are unknown.

The 41-year-old man driving the lorry was not injured.

The vehicles were recovered from the scene and the road was closed for around six and a half hours to allow a crash investigation to take place.

Police Scotland is now appealing for information to establish exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon to cause the crash.

Sergeant Peter Houston, of Livingston Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash to please get in touch.

“We are also asking anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage which may assist to come forward.”

If you saw the accident, or if you have any other information which would be useful to investigating officers you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1323 of December 7, 2021.

Alternatively, if you have information to report but you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

