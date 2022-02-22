The newly formed Tron Area Business Group have accused both the council and the police of “failing to meet its responsibilities to the people it is here to serve.”

In a statement the group said that the latest behaviour suggested “a breakdown in the social fabric of the wider Tron and High Street area.”

They went on to say: “(we’re) tired, frustrated and sick to our back teeth of the lack of care, interest, consideration, support and action that we expected from the City Council, it’s leadership, executive officers and other officers as well as the police.

Edinburgh crime: Local businesses in Royal Mile speak out about crime and anti social behaviour in city centre

"Our shared opinion is that we are NOT receiving any such thing and we’ve had enough! We have had to act.”

“The wider Tron area, is now overrun by unacceptable levels of crime, vandalism, anti-social behaviour, threatening behaviour, violence, drug and alcohol abuse and drug dealing which we fear will lead to this area becoming a place to avoid or a “No Go” area, accompanied by loss of businesses, residents and visitors.”

“Persons are being seen to defecate on the pavement!

"Drug taking and drug dealing is publicly visible in the Closes, the High Street, Blair St and Hunter Sq.

"Methadone recipients from the High Street Pharmacy have been seen to trade their medicine mouth to mouth.

“Thieves and drug addicts casually walk into Greggs nearly every day and help themselves to sandwiches and drinks and walk out without paying while laugh and joking at the staff.

“Unbelievable levels of theft and attempted theft in retail stores, they’re even using scooters as getaway vehicles.”

The group have said that the City Commander for Police Scotland and others will be invited to a meeting of businesses in the immediate Tron area and wider Royal Mile that is currently being organised with the support of Cllr Lezley Cameron and Cllr Joanna Mowat.

They concluded that the crime in the area was being normalised, adding “we think this normalisation is totally unacceptable, not just for this city but any city."

