Locals rage after yobs torch brand new recycling bins at Saughton Park

LOCALS have expressed their anger after several new recycling bins were set on fire and destroyed at Saughton Park.

Pictures shared online show that several of the new receptacles, part of a wider restoration and improvement of facilities at the popular park, have been torched by vandals.

Local Green councillor Gavin Corbett has condemned the attack. Picture: TSPL

Locals report smelling burning in the area at around 9.30pm on Friday evening, though it is not yet known for sure precisely when the incident took place.

A number of people have taken to social media to express their disappointment and anger at the “feral behaviour”.

Writing on Facebook, Catherine Fullerton said: “I will put up a reward for information on who was responsible for this. Mindless vandalism. So disappointed.”

Scottish Conservatives councillor for the Drum Brae and Gyle ward, Mark Brown, tweeted: “Absolutely disgraceful and unacceptable feral behaviour.

Just why would anyone think this was smart?”

Local Green councillor Gavin Corbett said: “I’m really disappointed and angry at this senseless damage. The park has been lovingly revamped over the last 3 years and is looking fantastic for when it fully opens in June. This is the latest in a spate of vandalism, however. A tiny minority are leaving a bitter taste in the mouth.

“The park staff have prepared a detailed bid for CCTV and it is vital that this gets progressed, alongside extra police attention. But, equally, people in the community will know who has done this. I hope they will be as disgusted as I am and will help police track down the vandals.”

A £7.3 million scheme to restore the Edwardian park to its former glory was launched in August 2017.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement in relation to the vandalism.

