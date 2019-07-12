Lothian bus driver 'showered in glass' as youths launch rocks at buses in Niddrie

A Lothian bus driver was showered in glass during a spate of 'mindless attacks' by youths throwing stones at buses in Niddrie.

Police earlier appealed for information after a group of youths were seen on pushbikes throwing stones and rocks towards the vehicles in the Niddrie Mains Road/Hay Drive area, between 5:30am and 8:30am this morning.

The spate of incidents took place in Niddrie. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

Five buses were damaged as a result and several 999 calls were made.

Lothian Buses released a statement this afternoon saying one driver reported a youth cycling towards the bus before "launching a missile straight at the windscreen, showering him in glass as a result."

Lothian Buses managing director, Richard Hall, said: “Such needless attacks on our buses endanger our drivers and our customers.

“It is extremely fortunate on this occasion that no one was hurt by these mindless acts of violence and vandalism. Our drivers have the right to feel safe. It is of great regret that today some of our drivers were subject to these attacks.

"Those who perpetrate these incidents have no awareness of the massive impact they have on our drivers. We will have no hesitation in withdrawing our services in the area if such activity continues.

“We continue to work closely with our partners Police Scotland to provide a safe and reliable service for our customers.”

Sergeant Daniel Wynne from Craigmillar Police Station said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Niddrie Mains Drive this morning and saw anything suspicious, or saw a small group of youths on pedal bikes loitering in the area to get in touch.

"Edinburgh relies on its public transport network, particularly at this time of the day, and our commuters and tourists were massively inconvenienced due to vehicles being put off the road for repair.

"As well as the damage caused to the buses, this behaviour is reckless and puts people at risk of being injured. Bus drivers provide a public service and should not have to put up with being targeted in this way."