A car fire has attracted a large emergency service presence at Longniddry Bent 3 which is currently closed as a result. The council has said that the closure at the car park could remain in place until Thursday (Photo: Google).

The council has said that the closure at the car park at Longniddry Bents No.3 could remain in place until Thursday, November 25.

Police Scotland has commented that the closure comes after reports of a car fire.

One eye witness told The Edinburgh Evening News that they saw approximately 10 emergency service vehicles at the scene.

The witness, who tried to get into the car park near the junction said they were stopped by police.

An East Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing Police incident the car park at Longniddry Bents No3 is currently closed and is expected to remain so through tomorrow (Thursday 25 November).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Emergency services are currently in attendance at car park 3 in Longniddry Bents after reports of a car fire.”

