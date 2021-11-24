Lothian Crime: Fire at East Lothian's Longniddry Bents beach car park which could be closed for 24 hours due to incident
A car park in Longniddry is currently closed due to a car fire on site with the council warning the closure could remain in place for 24 hours.
The council has said that the closure at the car park at Longniddry Bents No.3 could remain in place until Thursday, November 25.
Police Scotland has commented that the closure comes after reports of a car fire.
One eye witness told The Edinburgh Evening News that they saw approximately 10 emergency service vehicles at the scene.
The witness, who tried to get into the car park near the junction said they were stopped by police.
An East Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing Police incident the car park at Longniddry Bents No3 is currently closed and is expected to remain so through tomorrow (Thursday 25 November).
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Emergency services are currently in attendance at car park 3 in Longniddry Bents after reports of a car fire.”