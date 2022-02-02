Lothian crime: Man arrested in connection with death of Blair Gault

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Blair Gault.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:43 am
32-year-old Blair Gault died in Livingston on Tuesday, 16 November, 2021.

Gault, 33, was found injured on a footpath near Buchanan Crescent around 3am on Tuesday November 16.

He died at the scene soon after emergency services arrived.

Police issued numerous appeals for information following the death of the 32-year-old and carried out door-to-door enquiries.

Enquires are ongoing.