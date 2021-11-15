The break-in occurred at a premises on West Holmes Place in the village of Uphall.

Police say that the incident took place sometime between midnight and 1.45am this morning – Monday, November 15.

The key to a 2014 Grey Audi A3 with license plate M33DHD was stolen, as well as the vehicle itself and a wallet containing a three figure sum of cash.

Constable Ben Gourlay said: “We’re appealing to anyone with information on this incident, or possible CCTV footage, to please come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who sees the vehicle to contact us.”

Police have asked anyone with any information to call 101, quoting incident 0216 of 15 November.

Officers are appealing for information following a break-in and theft from a premises in Broxburn.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

