M9 crash: Woman, 52 charged in connection with crash where bicycle struck moving car
Officers in West Lothian have confirmed that a 52-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a crash on the M9 where a bicycle struck a moving car and a 60-year-old was treated for minor injuries.
The incident happened on the motorway between junctions one and two in West Lothian on Friday, September 3.
The 60-year-old driver of the car involved was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
A 52-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an insecure load and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
