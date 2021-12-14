The incident happened on the motorway between junctions one and two in West Lothian on Friday, September 3.

The 60-year-old driver of the car involved was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

A 52-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an insecure load and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

M9 crash: Woman, 52 charged in connection with crash where bicycle struck moving car

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A woman has been charged in connection with a crash on the M9 where a bicycle struck a moving car on the M9.

