Police are appealing for information after the white Ford Transit was stolen from MacMerry Industrial Estate near Tranent around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

A unit in the industrial estate was forced in order for the van, with registration number SH66 VHW, to be stolen.

It was driven off in an unknown direction.

MacMerry: Transit van stolen from industrial estate in East Lothian as police investigation launched

Detective Constable Kimberley Allan of Dalkeith Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the industrial estate to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a white Ford Transit van being driven in the area or who may have dashcam footage from the surrounding area.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0290 of 3 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

