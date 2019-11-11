Major disruption on busy Edinburgh route after van collides with pedestrian crossing

Drivers in the west of Edinburgh are facing heavy traffic after a collision between a bus and a van knocked down a traffic light

The incident took place at a pedestrian crossing junction of Hutchison Crossway, Gorgie Road and Balgreen Road near Saughton Park.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a collision between two vehicles at 2.30pm and are currently in attendance. One lane is closed and the ambulance service have also been called.”

It is not known if anyone sustained injuries in the crash.

Drivers are reporting long delays in the Gorgie and Balgreen areas and Lothian Buses have confirmed the 30, X28 and X27 services diverted via Stenhouse Drive and Stevenson Drive.

The 3, 25, and 33 services have also been affected and will be rerouted via Chesser Avenue, Slateford Road and Robertson Avenue.

More to follow.