Man, 18, arrested after late night handbag snatch in Musselburgh

A man is due to appear in court in connection with the assault and robbery of a woman in Musselburgh.

The incident happened around 11.20pm on Wednesday, March 20, when the 59-year-old was passing the rear of the Royal Mail sorting office in Mill Hill Lane.

She was pushed to the ground and her handbag was pulled from her shoulder and stolen.

The woman sustained a minor head injury and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Thursday, March 28.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Detectives would like to thank the local community for their support during this investigation.”



