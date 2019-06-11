Man (18) charged over death of 15-year-old Mhari O'Neill on Calton Hill

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Mhari O'Neill on Calton Hill.

A member of the public found the body of Mhari O’Neill close to a bench on Calton Hill at around 6.30am on December 8 2018, just hours after her distraught family had reported her missing to the police.

The 18-year-old man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on today (Tuesday, June 11)

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour, who led the investigation, said: "Our sympathies remain with Mhari's family at this time.

"We will now begin the work to prepare this case for court and I would like to thank all members of the public who came forward with information to assist the investigation."

