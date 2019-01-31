Man, 19, charged after eggs thrown at vehicles on A1 in East Lothian

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which eggs were thrown towards fast-moving vehicles on a busy East Lothian road.

Police said it happened yesterday evening on the A1 near Macmerry, where a number of drivers saw someone throwing objects at passing vehicles.

The objects were later found to be eggs and there was no damage sustained by any of the vehicles involved.

Sergeant Scott Nicolson, from Haddington Police Station, described the actions as “highly irresponsible” and said the consequences “could have been catastrophic,” especially given the sub-zero temperatures at the time.

A 19-year-old man has since been charged with culpable and reckless conduct in connection with the incident.

The male was released on an Undertaking and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

