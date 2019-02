Have your say

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of two women in Edinburgh.

The separate incidents took place in the city’s Little France area within a 24-hour period on Thursday, February 21st and Friday, February 22nd.

Two women - one in their 30s and another in their 50s - were attacked.

A statement released by police said that inquiries are still ongoing.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital