Man, 21, arrested and charged in connection with serious assault of 18-year-old in West Lothian
Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a serious assault that took place in Blackridge, West Lothian.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:16 am
An 18-year-old man was assaulted in the incident, which took place outside Louburn flats on Main Street, Blackridge, between 7.30am and 7.45am on Saturday, January 8.
The victim was treated for his injuries at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and has since been discharged.
The 21-year-old defendant is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, on Tuesday, January 11.