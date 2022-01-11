Man, 21, arrested and charged in connection with serious assault of 18-year-old in West Lothian

Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a serious assault that took place in Blackridge, West Lothian.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:16 am

An 18-year-old man was assaulted in the incident, which took place outside Louburn flats on Main Street, Blackridge, between 7.30am and 7.45am on Saturday, January 8.

Read More

Read More
Former ‘superhead’ cleared by inquiry over child protection and is free to retur...

The victim was treated for his injuries at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and has since been discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The 21-year-old defendant is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, on Tuesday, January 11.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a serious assault.