Man, 21, charged over Fountain Park casino armed robbery

The incident happened at the Genting Casino in Fountain Park, Dundee Street, at around 1am on Monday.

Police said the man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

One eye-witness told the Edinburgh Evening News earlier this week there were between 20 and 30 customers in the casino at the time.

Police were called to the incident on Monday morning.

They said they were shocked by the incident and described the atmosphere inside the casino afterwards as “eerie.”

Police appealed to the public for information about the incident earlier this week.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Nobody was injured in this incident but it was a frightening experience for the staff members involved.”

