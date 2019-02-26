Man, 21, due in Edinburgh Sheriff Court after two women sexually assaulted within 24 hours

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of two women within 24 hours in the city’s Little France area.

The first incident happened in an area of Little France Crescent at around 2.45pm on Thursday, February 21.

The second incident happened on Little France Park at around 1.20pm on Friday, February 22.

In both incidents the victims, a 35-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman, were left shaken but not seriously injured.

The man has also been charged in connection with an incident on Thursday in which a 38-year-old woman was followed by a man in the Little France Park area.

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “These incidents were distressing for all three women involved and I’d like to thank them for their support during our inquiries.

“I’d also like to thank the public and our partners in the local area for their assistance as we conducted a thorough investigation, which has resulted in a man appearing in court today.”

