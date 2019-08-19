Man, 23, seriously assaulted in Musselburgh shop before attacker tried to steal victim's motorbike

Have your say

A 23-year-old man was seriously assaulted in a Musselburgh shop before the attacker tried to steal the victim's motorbike parked outside.

The incident happened at the Day-Today shop in North High Street at about 5:35pm on Thursday, August 15th.

The scene in Musselburgh on Thursday. Pic: TSPL

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in East Lothian are investigating a serious assault and attempted robbery in Musselburgh.

"The incident happened around 5.35pm on Thursday 15th August.

"A 23-year-old man was attacked within a store in North High Street before an attempt was made to steal his motorcycle, which was parked outside.

"The victim sustained facial injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

"Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry."

A cordon was erected outside of the Day-Today shop in Musselburgh on Thursday evening following the incident, which police are not thought to be treating simply as a random attack.

No weapons were involved in the incident.