Man, 23, suffers head injury in 'totally unprovoked' serious assault in Edinburgh city centre

The incident happened in Frederick Street at some point between 11pm on Friday, November 8th and 1am on Saturday, November 9th on Frederick Street in Edinburgh but it was not reported to police until Monday, November 11th.

Police said a 23-year-old man suffered a head injury during the incident.

The suspect is described as a man over 6ft tall and of heavy build.

The incident happened on Frederick Street. Pictures: Police Scotland/Google Maps

Detective Constable Iain Wallace, of Police Scotland's Violence Reduction Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

"This was a totally unprovoked attack on a member of the public."