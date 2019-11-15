Man, 23, suffers head injury in 'totally unprovoked' serious assault in Edinburgh city centre
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 23-year-old man was left with a head injury following a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre.
The incident happened in Frederick Street at some point between 11pm on Friday, November 8th and 1am on Saturday, November 9th on Frederick Street in Edinburgh but it was not reported to police until Monday, November 11th.
Police said a 23-year-old man suffered a head injury during the incident.
The suspect is described as a man over 6ft tall and of heavy build.
Detective Constable Iain Wallace, of Police Scotland's Violence Reduction Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
"This was a totally unprovoked attack on a member of the public."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1547 of 11 November. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.