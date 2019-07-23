Man, 25, charged after racist graffiti scrawled across graves in Edinburgh cemetery

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the spraying of racist graffiti on graves in one of Edinburgh's most historic cemeteries.

The incidents, at the New Calton Burial Ground, took place between June 15th and 16th.

At the time, the Evening News reported that swastikas and sexually offensive terms had been strewn across tombs and monuments of a war hero, as well as leading lights from the city's past.

Plain clothes police officers were deployed in an effort to identify those responsible.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Inspector Robert Innes of the City Centre Community Policing Team, said: "We are glad to report that on the back of diligent enquiries by local Community officers and extensive joint working with our partners in Edinburgh City Council, an arrest has been made in connection with the racist graffiti within the New Calton Burial Ground on Regent Road.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we will work to ensure those who seek to cause distress to our community by carrying out such actions, will be identified and reported.”

“We would also like to thank the members of the public who came forward to assist us with our enquiries in relation to this incident."

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on the 14th of August.