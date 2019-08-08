Man, 26, charged over fatal crash at Edinburgh's Maybury Road Roundabout in May 2018

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Edinburgh's Maybury Road in May last year.

Jonathan Smith died after his Peugeot 206 was involved in a collision with a BMW X5 at the Maybury Road roundabout.

Jonathan Smith

In a statement released this afternoon, police said a 26-year-old man has now been arrested and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday August 8th.

Police said they are continuing to liaise with the Crown Office in relation to any further charges which may be brought against other individuals.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant from Edinburgh CID said: "This has been a very complex investigation where we have worked to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the roles of any and all vehicles involved.

"I would like to thank all of those who have come forward over the past 14 months to provide us with information to assist our inquiries.

"While one man will now appear in court in connection with this incident, we will be maintaining our dialogue with our partners at the Crown Office in respect of any further action that may be required."