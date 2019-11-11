Man, 27, in ‘critical’ condition after being hit by taxi in Edinburgh city centre

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses

The collision, which involved a pedestrian and a local licensed taxi, happened on North Bridge near a bus stop opposite the Balmoral Hotel, at about 2am on Monday.

Police said a 27-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by paramedics where he “remains in a critical condition.”

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of Edinburgh Road Policing, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances that led to this crash. In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who was walking in the area at the time.“We would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward to help with our investigation.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0238 of 11 November, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”