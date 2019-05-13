Man, 28, charged over Bradley Welsh murder in Edinburgh's Chester Street

Have your say

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh.

The 48-year-old sustained fatal injuries outside his home in the city's Chester Street on the evening of Wednesday, April 17th.

In a statement released this evening, police also revealed that the same man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Pitcairn Grove, Greenbank, on Wednesday March 13th.

The 28-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 14th May.