Man, 29, arrested after youths supplied with fireworks in West Lothian

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a West Lothian community raised concerns about youths being supplied with fireworks.

By Jamie McKenzie
Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:52 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:52 pm

Police stepped up their presence in Blackburn on Monday and two properties were searched following the reports.

In a statement, police said a 29-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing in relation to possible offences.

The statement added: "Those who use fireworks illegally or sell them illegally can be fined on the spot up to £90, fined up to £5,000 and/or could be imprisoned.

A man has been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Please be assured that we will take action on any reports of illegal activity regarding fireworks in your community."

For more information on safety visit here.