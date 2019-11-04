Man, 29, arrested after youths supplied with fireworks in West Lothian
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a West Lothian community raised concerns about youths being supplied with fireworks.
Police stepped up their presence in Blackburn on Monday and two properties were searched following the reports.
In a statement, police said a 29-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing in relation to possible offences.
The statement added: "Those who use fireworks illegally or sell them illegally can be fined on the spot up to £90, fined up to £5,000 and/or could be imprisoned.
"Please be assured that we will take action on any reports of illegal activity regarding fireworks in your community."
