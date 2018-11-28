Man, 29, charged after property stolen from Leith yoga centre

A man has been charged in connection with the handling of stolen goods following a break-in at a yoga centre in Leith.

Police say property worth a five figure sum was taken from the Santosa Yoga Centre in Albert Street, between 8pm on 30 January and 9.30am on 31 January 2018.

The 29-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Storm Diana to hit Capital | Plan to curb alcohol sales in city centre | Arrests after East Lothian incident

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “Thanks to extensive inquiries and work carried out by officers, property worth £8,000 has now been returned to the owner of the yoga centre.

“Our inquiries are continuing to locate the rest of the items taken, worth a five figure sum, and we would like to speak to anyone who has information.

“This type of theft has a distressing impact on the business community and we will not tolerate this kind of criminal activity and we will continue to use all resources at our disposal to investigate thoroughly.

“I would urge anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious at the time of the break-in, or who knows anything about any of the items taken, to get in touch.

“Equally anyone with information to help us trace those involved is asked to come forward immediately.

“Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0913 of 31 January 2018, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

READ MORE: East Lothian ‘gun’ incident: Police swoop to arrest three men

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital