Man, 30, charged with attempted murder after alleged crossbow shooting in West Lothian

A West Lothian man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man in the chest with a crossbow.

Ralph Muir, 30, was arrested after armed police units were called to an incident in Bathgate at around 6:20pm last Thursday.

He appeared on petition from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with five offences.

The most serious charges allege assault to injury and to the danger of life and attempted murder, as well as culpable and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He is also accused of carrying an offensive weapon, vandalism and breach of the peace.

Muir made no plea and was remanded in custody for further examination. He is expected to appear in court for full committal next week.

Three YouTube videos posted at the weekend show a man with a crossbow bolt sticking out of his chest telling onlookers “I’ve been shot, right through my heart and it’s killing me”.