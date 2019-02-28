Man, 31, to stand trial over claims he watched woman in Livingston restaurant toilet

A man has been remanded in custody in connection with possessing a photograph of a seven-year-old girl and watching a woman in restaurant toilet.

Scott Beattie, 31, appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court in West Lothian.

He was arrested earlier in connection with an incident at the Beefeater steak restaurant at Deer Park, Livingston, on 16 or 17 February.

Beattie, whose last known address was West Main Street, Blackburn, West Lothian, was charged with four separate offences.

The charges include possessing an indecent photograph of a child, carrying an article with a blade or point in public and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm.

He was also charged with a voyeurism offence under Section 9(1) and (2) of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, related to a claim that he watched a female while she used the lavatory at the Hot Flame restaurant in Livingston Designer Outlet on 13 January this year.

Beattie, who is now classed as having no fixed abode, made no plea and was fully committed for trial by jury at a later date.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital