Man, 32, left with 'numerous cuts and puncture wounds' after Livingston stabbing

A 32-year-old man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Livingston this morning.

The incident happened in Brisbane Street, Craigshill, at about 10:40am on Thursday June 6.

The incident happened in Brisbane Street, Livingston. Pic: Google Maps

Police said the man was in the street when he was attacked by two men described as having European accents.

In a statement, the force said the victim sustained "numerous cuts and puncture wounds" to his body and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The statement said: "The two suspects are described as white men wearing dark-coloured clothing with hoods up over their heads.

"They are described as speaking with Eastern European accents. One of the men was in possession of a kitchen knife."

Detective Constable Jo McCall, from Livingston CID, said: "The victim has sustained a number of very painful injuries during this attack and we are currently working to establish why he was targeted and who was responsible.

"Anyone who was on Brisbane Street during Thursday morning and witnessed what happened, including motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage, is urged to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other information relating to this incident then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 1032 of the 6th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.