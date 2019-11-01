Man, 40, charged after bogus water engineer assaults pensioners and steals cash in West Lothian
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with two bogus workmen incidents in West Lothian.
Police appealed for witnesses following the incidents in the Whitburn area on October 29th and 30th.
On Tuesday, a man entered a property in Brucefield Drive by posing as a water engineer and assaulted an 88-year-old man and 79-year-old woman before making off with cash.
Police said the the elderly residents were left with minor injuries and were also shaken by what happened.
Then on Wednesday, a man entered a property in Ellen Street under the same pretence and made off with cash.
A police statement released this afternoon said: "A 40 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with these two incidents, and is due before Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday 1 November 2019.
"A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
"Officers would like to thank the local community for coming forward with information regarding this incident."