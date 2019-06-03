Man, 40, in court over murder of Edinburgh University worker

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a university worker was stabbed to death near Edinburgh Castle.

Paul Smith, 28, who worked as a service operations coordinator at Edinburgh University, died after the incident on Johnston Terrace shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

Paul Smith died following the incident on Thursday.

Today, a 40-year-old man appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with murdering Mr Smith.

George McAdam made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Michael Fletcher.

No plea was offered and the case was continued for further inquiry. McAdam was remanded in custody.