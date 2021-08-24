Man, 41, charged over late night attack and robbery bid on young woman near Meadows

The 23-year-old woman was walking on Melville Terrace, near the junction with Moncrieff Terrace, when she was attacked at around 12.05am on Thursday, August 5.

A 41-year-old man, Daniel Duffy, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday to face a charge of assault and attempted robbery and three charges of having an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody, with his next court appearance due within eight days.

The young woman was attacked in Melville Terrace, near the Meadows. Pic: Google

Detective Sergeant Gary Smyth, of Gayfield CID, said: “We would like to thank the local community who assisted while our investigation was ongoing and I’d like to reassure the public that incidents such as this are rare.

“When they do occur we always investigate thoroughly to ensure those involved are identified and reported for prosecution.”

