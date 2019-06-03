Man, 42, arrested after Edinburgh-London train disturbance

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance on board an Edinburgh-London train.

The London North Eastern Railway service, which left Edinburgh Waverley at 2:30pm on Friday, was stopped just south of Dunbar because of a brake fault which caused smoke both inside and outside of the carriage.

But police were then called to deal with a passenger who was causing a disturbance on board, which led to a delay of more than two hours.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "A 42-year-old man from London was arrested following an incident on a train five miles south of Dunbar rail station at around 3pm on 31 May. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."