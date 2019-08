Have your say

A 47-year-old man who was reported missing by Police Scotland has been found.

Archibald Hunter, known locally as Archie, had last been seen leaving an address in Earl Haig Gardens, Trinity, around 12:30pm today.

Missing Archie Hunter. Picture: Police Scotland

There were growing concerns for Mr Hunter's welfare.

But police confirmed just before 9pm the missing 47-year-old had been found safe and well.

"Thank you for those who shared our appeal," a Police Scotland tweet said.