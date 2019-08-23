Man, 49, attacked outside his West Lothian home left with serious mouth injury

A man who was standing outside his home in Fauldhouse was viciously attacked, leaving him with serious mouth injuries.

The incident happened around 5.45pm on Wednesday 21 August in Cadell Place.

A 49-year-old man was standing outside his home when a man approached and attacked him.

As a result, the victim sustained a serious injury to his mouth and attended at St John's Hospital for treatment.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, between 45 and 50 years old, around 5ft 6ins tall, slim build and grey/black hair.

He was wearing a high-vis jacket and walking a large Retriever-type dog, which is described as being burnt orange in colour.

Detective Constable Tony Gilhooley from Livingston CID said:

"The victim saw the suspect loitering outside and, when he went to see what was going on, he was aggressively approached and then assaulted.

"We are pursuing various lines of local inquiry to identify this individual and anyone who recognises him, or can help us trace him, should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information is also urged to get in touch."

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 3239 of 21st August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.