Man, 57, arrested following Muirhouse incident

Police have arrested a 57-year-old man following an incident in Muirhouse this evening.

Officers were called following reports of concerns for a person at an address in Muirhouse Grove at about 4:10pm today.

The scene this evening in Muirhouse. Pic: TRIM and Friends of West Pilton.

Police vans and a specialist ambulance response unit could be seen in a picture shared on social media.

Police Scotland said: "At about 4.10pm officers responded to reports of concern for a person at an address in the Muirhouse Grove area. The incident was safely concluded around 7pm. A 57-year-old man has been arrested."