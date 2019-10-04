Man, 62, arrested after 'indecent exposure' incident in Livingston

Have your say

A 62-year-old man has been arrested following a report of an 'indecent exposure' incident in Livingston.

It happened in Oakbank Industrial Estate at about 5:25pm on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Pic: Police Scotland

Detective Constable Lynn Myles, of Livingston CID, said: “Anyone who may have also witnessed this, or who was in the area at the time, is urged to contact us as soon as possible."

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2931 of 2 October 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.