Man aboard Edinburgh train called fellow passenger a ‘bomber’ in racist tirade

Police are hunting a racist thug who called a passenger aboard an Edinburgh train a “bomber” and accused him of planning to blow up a plane.

The shocking tirade happened on a train between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park, around 1.30pm on March 1.

The suspect was described as white, around 5ft 8, aged in his late 30s, of a heavy build and with short dark brown hair.

He was wearing a red polo shirt, a black jacket with white piping around the cuffs and blue jeans, and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Officers from British Transport Police said the suspect is thought to have alighted the train at Stirling.

