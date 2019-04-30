Man accused of invading pitch with a baby after Celtic goal

A MAN is to stand trial accused of invading the pitch while carrying a one year-old child after Celtic scored a goal.

Anthony Smith allegedly celebrated with the youngster when Celtic went one up against Rangers at Parkhead on March 31 this year.

Prosecutors claim Smith took out his phone to take photos of the incident while also colliding with others.

It is alleged the 32 year-old had pushed past stewards, who asked him to return to his seat.

Smith, of Parkhead, appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He denies a breach of the peace and a charge under the Children and Young Person Act.

Sheriff Allan Findlay granted Smith bail and set a trial for August.