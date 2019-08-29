Man accused of robbery and assault outside Edinburgh bank appears in court

Have your say

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged robbery outside a Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

Steven Batten, 24, appeared from custody on Petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday accused of robbery and assault to severe injury.

Batten, from Edinburgh, appeared in the dock during a private hearing and is also facing charges under the Road Traffic Act 1988 including driving while disqualified and having no valid insurance.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody. The case was continued for further examination.

The court appearance comes just days after a five-figure sum was allegedly taken from two men who were depositing the cash at a night safe at the RBS branch at the Capital’s St Andrew Square.

One man suffered a facial injury during the incident which allegedly saw four masked men rob the victims of the cash at around 1.40am on Sunday.

Batten is expected to appear back in court within eight days.