Man allegedly assaults three-year-old in Scottish shopping centre

A man has allegedly assaulted a three-year-old at a Scottish shopping centre.

Police are investigating and have appealed for information about the incident, which happened at 1:15pm on Friday at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The assault is alleged to have occurred in the upper mall of the centre near Millie's Cookies.

A man, described as Asian, was witnessed carrying the child during the incident.

The child was reportedly distressed, but unhurt.

Police Scotland said in a statement the man was about 6ft, between 30 and 40 years old and wearing a fleece burgundy body warmer and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

